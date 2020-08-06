Ashley & Israel (Photo: Radio.com/1010 WINS)

ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK is inviting listeners to a live streaming of a wedding on AUGUST 9th.

NEW YORK-PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL nurse ASHLEY ISAACS and her fiancé ISRAEL RECHES have been separated for several months while ISAACS worked on the COVID-19 pandemic front lines and RECHES battled stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma. RECHES has since gone into remission, and the couple will be reunited for their backyard ceremony, which WINS will cover with audio clips on the air and a live stream of the entire ceremony on FACEBOOK Live. The station has collected several wedding gifts from sponsors as well, and listeners can find the couple on BED BATH & BEYOND and AMAZON registries.

« see more Net News