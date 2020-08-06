iHeartMedia/Las Vegas

iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop N’ R&B KYMT-HD 2/K280DD (REAL 103.9)/LAS VEGAS has added CTC PRODUCTIONS/SUPERADIO syndicated show "THE BASSMENT" to weekends.

BASSMENT Host DJ E-ROCK said, "Bringing the energy of the LAS VEGAS strip to the airwaves is the most important mission at hand.

"Conserving the aura of what this city is about through the lens of "THE BASSMENT" is just the beginning. REAL 103.9 & iHEART became the perfect partner on both a local and national level for us to accomplish this."

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON added, "THE BASSMENT just keeps growing. Adding REAL 103.9 and LAS VEGAS to the mix is another jewel in the crown of what is becoming the fastest growing weekend radio show in AMERICA."

The station has also added veteran air personality DJ FRANZEN to the weekend lineup.

« see more Net News