United Stations

UNITED STATIONS has expanded its imaging service, PHANTOM PRODUCER, into the Classic Country format. It is the 13th radio format now supported by the service, with the latest version offering complete station imaging for stations playing Country music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. It is already on the air via subscribing Classic Country affiliates in nearly a dozen markets.

PHANTOM PRODUCER is also available for Hot and Mainstream Country, as well for AC, Hot AC, Top 40, Urban, Urban AC, Classic Rock, Classic Hits, Rock, Alternative and mornings. Find more information here.

« see more Net News