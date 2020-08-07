Academy Of Country Music

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC is launching a new, multi-part series, "Next Stop: ACM Awards," on its digital platform, ACM: The Hub (NET NEWS 7/22). The series will feature behind-the-scenes footage of this year’s ACM New Female and New Male Artist nominees, including INGRID ANDRESS, GABBY BARRETT, JORDAN DAVIS, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, RILEY GREEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, CODY JOHNSON, TENILLE TOWNES and MORGAN WALLEN. The series began last night (8/6), and new episodes will air TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS at 6p (CT) through SEPTEMBER 3rd.

"Next Stop: ACM Awards" is the third digital series ACM has launched leading up to the "55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," following “ACM Wine Down Wednesday” and “The ACM Weekly." All are available to watch now on ACM: The Hub.

« see more Net News