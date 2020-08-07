Joining The Team

REATRO VENTURES and its software division, MEDIA10, are now connected to MOTOR RACING NETWORK (MRN) and vCREATIVE as they both signed on to use its ARC software.

ARC, created by network radio’s JAY BAILEY is a radio research platform providing station and personnel information, revenue analysis, a full CRM and integrated NIELSEN data.

“ARC has transformed our day to day business operations with an easy to navigate dashboard that is updated in real-time,” said MOTOR RACING NETWORK Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ, “And by streamlining our affiliate development process our partnerships team is able to get more done.”

“In the 25+ years in this business, ARC is the first software to ever bring everything I need into one place” said vCREATIVE SVP/Sales MARY DELGRANDE, “The ability to quickly evaluate the value of potential business, as well as make adjustments, via the opportunities feature has been a huge time saver for me.”

In the last several months ARC’s Development Team has added new, on-demand NIELSEN reports on each station page, full integrated email capabilities, a complete end-to-end digital contract solution including tracking changes and digital signatures. They’ve also added new mapping features allowing an Affiliate Rep the ability to overlap current or projected affiliates with other products or business locations.

ARC Lead Software Developer LUCA MARIAN commented, “We have been hard at work in the ARC Lab for almost three years and now to see such amazing companies like MRN and vCREATIVE join the platform is beyond humbling. I’m proud of the ARC team and thrilled to welcome JINNY LADERER, CHRIS SCHWARTZ and both their teams to the family!”

To set up a demo or for more information visit www.arcsoftware.us.

« see more Net News