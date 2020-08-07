MRC

The NIELSEN MUSIC/MRC DATA report compiled from data collected JULY 9th to 13th, provides key insights on entertainment shifts over time, changes in subscription habits, trends in music consumption, consumers expectations of the industry, and what it all means for live music.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Interest in adding new subscriptions continues to grow with an increased intent to pay post-pandemic. 42% of respondents added a new subscription streaming service, with 88% likely to continue paying for the added service after COVID. Meanwhile, interest in music streaming services has grown substantially (up 11% from Release 5)



Familiar content, especially music, continues to appeal to consumers seeking comfort. 82% of respondents listened to music they usually listen to while 56% listened to new music from artists they have listened to before.



Streaming of current songs (songs that are less than 18 months old) has been steadily increasing each week since JUNE for the first time since the initial impact, currently standing at 37.6%, only 1.1% below the pre-COVID baseline.



Only three weeks which all featured new releases from DRAKE, NAV & KEHLANI, and JUICE WRLD, have seen the BILLBOARD TOP 200’s share of audio streams surpass last year’s.



Country, Rock, and Reggae have experienced gains in streaming while others have all declined (Country +14.2%, Rock +1.5%, Reggae +18.3%). Numerous Country artists are actually seeing more streams now than pre-COVID, many tied to new releases.



Interest in attending and paying for virtual concerts continues to grow as conditions regress in most states, with 47% of respondents feeling it is important for the industry to offer live stream performances or virtual concerts (up 10% from Release 5)

Find the complete report here: COVID-19: Tracking The Impact On The Entertainment Landscape, Release 6

