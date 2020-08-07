More Affiliates

The TOM KENT RADIO NETWORK has added new affiliates for three of its syndicated daypart shows.

"SWEET SOUL WEEKEND WITH JEFF FOXX" has been cleared for SATURDAYS 5-10a (CT) at RICHARDSON BROADCASTING Urban Oldies WJLD-A-W231DE-WIXI-A-W277DM/BIRMINGHAM, AL.

"TOTALLY 90S NOW" has been added for SATURDAYS 7p-midnight (ET) at EDWARDS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WHSB (107.7 THE BAY)/ALPENA, MI.

"BILL SHANNON MORNINGS" has joined the lineup at COSTA EAGLE RADIO Classic Hits WMVX-A-W255DA/SALEM, NH.

CEO TOM KENT said, "We're on a crusade to end boring radio and these excellent new believers join our campaign. Congrats to ED DOUGLAS and his team on reaching another milestone with these new adds. Thank you ALPENA, BIRMINGHAM, and BOSTON, who bring our total to 625 affiliates!"

Reach ED DOUGLAS at EdD@TomKentRadio.com or (614) 321-6708.

