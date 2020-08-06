Officially Banned In 45 Days

Pres. DONALD TRUMP puts some teeth behind his saber rattling last week about banning TIK TOK from any US transactions in 45 days unless current owner BYTEDANCE sells it to MICROSOFT or some other approved AMERICAN entity by Executive Order, as ALL ACCESS first told you, (NET NEWS 8/3), (NET NEWS 8/5).

TRUMP had publicly asked for a chunk of the deal to go to the US TREASURY but according to CNN, that was not part of his EO. And there is speculation as to whether this EO is legal as its written as this is an unprecedented action by the US.

The order alleges that TIKTOK "automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. This data collection threatens to allow the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY access to AMERICANS' personal and proprietary information -- potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage."

It also claims that the platform censors "content that the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY deems politically sensitive" and "may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, such as when TIKTOK videos spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS."

According to FORBES the popular CHINESE messaging app WECHAT and owner TENCENT will also be banned from doing transactions in the US in 45 days as well. No word so far about forcing a sale of WECHAT.

