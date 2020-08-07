July

PODTRAC has released its JULY 2020 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with iHEARTRADIO back in the top slot after NPR's brief return to the apex last month.

8 of the top 20 showed audience increases from JUNE, and 13 showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 was flat from JUNE and were up 22% year-to-year; Global Unique Streams & Downloads increased 4% for the top 10 from JUNE and have grown 72% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month:2) (470 active shows) NPR (1) (48 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) (15 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (4) (42 active shows) WONDERY (6) (96 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (5) (80 active shows) ESPN/ABC (10) (93 active shows) NBC NEWS (7) (26 active shows) WARNERMEDIA (11) (108 active shows) WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA (8) (116 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (14) (2 active shows) KAST MEDIA (9) (46 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (15) (58 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (12) (53 active shows) DAILY WIRE (13) (5 active shows) TED (16) (10 active shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (17) (48 active shows) SLATE (19) (98 active shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (18) (36 active shows) WBUR/BOSTON (--) (18 active shows)

