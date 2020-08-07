Applications Open

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) is accepting applications through WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19th for its 2021 Broadcast Leadership Training program.

The program, entering its 21st year and shifting into a hybrid online and in-person schedule, is geared towards executive training for senior-level broadcasters looking to advance into ownership or executive positions. The NABLF is encouraging women and people of color to apply.

“As we transition to a hybrid online and in-person model, we look forward to expanding the reach of the Broadcast Leadership Training program,” said program founder and SHOOTINGSTAR BROADCASTING Pres./CEO DIANE SUTTER. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we cultivate the next class of diverse industry leaders and equip them with the knowledge and training to advance their careers.”

Find out more at nabfoundation.org.

