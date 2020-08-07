Yore

The turmoil at AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON has led to the departure of GM JJ YORE. The station announced that YORE, who was criticized by station staffers for his handling of sexual harassment allegations against former reporter MARTIN DI CARO and other management issues, is stepping down immediately. YORE, one of the creators of MARKETPLACE, became GM at WAMU in 2014. VP/People and External Affairs/Chief of Staff SETH GROSSMAN said, “AU thanks JJ for his years of service to WAMU, and we wish him well as he pursues his next endeavor."

An interim GM will be named "during the next fout to six weeks," the school announced, and a new HR employee relations consultant with "proven experience in improving organizational culture and creating inclusive workplaces" will be installed. Interim Chief Content Officer MONNA KASHFI will be the permanent Chief Content Officer overseeing WAMU and DCist. The station's leadership will take diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism training, and a task force chaired by KASHFI will review the station's culture and make recommendations, followed by a search for a permanent GM. A new Assistant VP for Equity and Title IX will start by the beginning of SEPTEMBER and will conduct listening sessions with staff.

GROSSMAN added, “Today, we are announcing a series of critical steps designed to address issues in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, human resources, and management, as well as how matters of misconduct are handled at WAMU. These actions are a combination of immediate and longer-term steps to accelerate WAMU’s work to enhance culture and workplace. The changes will provide important support to the WAMU staff, who we thank for continuing to focus on producing award-winning journalism that the WASHINGTON, D.C., region relies on amid this period of change.

“We believe these actions will offer support for the entire WAMU team and provide a foundation for the station’s next chapter."

