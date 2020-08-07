Shaffer With Stanley Cup

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE morning show Producer JONATHAN SHAFFER has been promoted to APD. SHAFFER, who joined the station in 2019 from crosstown RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS Country/Americana WSM-A, where he served as PD/OM, will continue producing the morning show.

PD PAUL MASON said, “JONATHAN has demonstrated that he is ready for this challenge. He's earned this opportunity and I look forward to working with him as we move forward toward reaching our goals at 104.5 THE ZONE."

SHAFFER said, "I am proud and honored to be part of such a talented, committed team at 104.5 THE ZONE. I am very excited about this opportunity and am looking forward to contributing to THE ZONE's continued success."

« see more Net News