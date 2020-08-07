"Live At The Ryman"

NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM will host its first-ever livestream concert series, "Live At The RYMAN," bringing fans exclusive livestream performances directly from the historic music venue. The six-week series will launch FRIDAY, AUGUST 14th with Christian music duo FOR KING & COUNTRY and continue in the following weeks with Country artists CAM, CHRIS JANSON, SCOTTY MCCREERY, BRETT YOUNG and OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW.

While the series will launch as a livestream event, the RYMAN is working with VANDERBILT HEALTH and the NASHVILLE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT in hopes of allowing a small audience in the later weeks while keeping everyone safe.

“Our company has prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and artists since day one of the pandemic,” said RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Chairman/CEO COLIN REED. “This unique live music experience represents the next step in our commitment to doing things the right way while also creating a repeatable model that will allow artists and fans to connect during this bridge period until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available.”

