New Series

ENTERCOM News WWJ-A/DETROIT is launching a series of segments on the diverse voices in DETROIT and its suburbs. "BREAKING DOWN THE BARRIERS" will consist of two segments, “Voices of the Community,” hosted by WWJ Traffic Ops. Mgr. LLOYD JACKSON, and “Black Business Minute,” hosted by City Beat Reporter VICKIE THOMAS, both beginning AUGUST 10th.

“The diverse citizens of DETROIT are an integral part of the fabric of this great city and we’re proud to use our platform to champion their stories,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “There are countless cases of business owners and leaders helping residents get through this crisis, and we look forward to employing this series as another way to shine the spotlight on them.”

JACKSON said, “I look forward to shining a favorable spotlight on the city of DETROIT to communicate the current and future positive actions occurring within the community.”

THOMAS said, “I’m really excited about promoting these black-owned businesses across the metro DETROIT area and connecting them with needed resources.”

