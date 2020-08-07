Well-Deserved Accolades

On THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th, the 2020 JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT SUMMITFEST industry award winners were announced during the virtual second evening.

The winners are:

Radio:

* MD of the Year: Non-Comm - MARGOT CHOBANIAN (KJAC/DENVER-FT. COLLINS)

* MD of the Year: Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)

* MD of the Year: Markets 1-75 - JOHN FARNEDA (WXRT/CHICAGO)

* PD of the Year: Non-Comm - RITA HOUSTON (WFUV/NEW YORK)

* PD of the Year: Markets 75+ - MARK “FISH” FISHMAN (KMTN/JACKSON HOLE, WY)

* PD of the Year: Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)

* Station of the Year: Non-Comm – KCMP (MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL)

* Station of the Year: Markets 75+ - KBAC (SANTA FE)

* Station of the Year: Markets 1-75 - WRLT (NASHVILLE)

Labels:

* Independent Promotion Company - M:M MUSIC

* Promotion Person of the Year: Independent Labels - RISA MATSUKI (BEGGARS GROUP)

* Promotion Person of the Year: Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)

* Label of the Year: Independent Labels - THIRTY TIGERS

* Label of the Year: Major Labels - CONCORD

* New Artist of the Year - DEVON GILFILLIAN (CAPITOL)

* Artist of the Year - LIZZO (ATLANTIC)

* Album of the Year - STURGILL SIMPSON/SOUND & FURY (ELEKTRA/EMG)

* Song of the Year - NATHANIEL RAITELIFF “AND IT’S STILL ALRIGHT” (STAX/CONCORD)

Learn more about the winners here.

