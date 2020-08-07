-
SummitFest 2020 Industry Awards Announced
August 7, 2020 at 10:45 AM (PT)
On THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th, the 2020 JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT SUMMITFEST industry award winners were announced during the virtual second evening.
The winners are:
Radio:
* MD of the Year: Non-Comm - MARGOT CHOBANIAN (KJAC/DENVER-FT. COLLINS)
* MD of the Year: Markets 75+ - DIANE MICHAELS (KPND/SPOKANE)
* MD of the Year: Markets 1-75 - JOHN FARNEDA (WXRT/CHICAGO)
* PD of the Year: Non-Comm - RITA HOUSTON (WFUV/NEW YORK)
* PD of the Year: Markets 75+ - MARK “FISH” FISHMAN (KMTN/JACKSON HOLE, WY)
* PD of the Year: Markets 1-75 - DAN BUCKLEY (WRLT/NASHVILLE)
* Station of the Year: Non-Comm – KCMP (MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL)
* Station of the Year: Markets 75+ - KBAC (SANTA FE)
* Station of the Year: Markets 1-75 - WRLT (NASHVILLE)
Labels:
* Independent Promotion Company - M:M MUSIC
* Promotion Person of the Year: Independent Labels - RISA MATSUKI (BEGGARS GROUP)
* Promotion Person of the Year: Major Labels - BRIAN CORONA (ATLANTIC)
* Label of the Year: Independent Labels - THIRTY TIGERS
* Label of the Year: Major Labels - CONCORD
* New Artist of the Year - DEVON GILFILLIAN (CAPITOL)
* Artist of the Year - LIZZO (ATLANTIC)
* Album of the Year - STURGILL SIMPSON/SOUND & FURY (ELEKTRA/EMG)
* Song of the Year - NATHANIEL RAITELIFF “AND IT’S STILL ALRIGHT” (STAX/CONCORD)

