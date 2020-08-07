Letters From The Sky And Modern Suspect Go Now In Rotation At KRXP

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (RXP@1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO has announced LETTERS FROM THE SKY and MODERN SUSPECTS were the winners of its local band contest, THE NEXT GREAT COLORADO BAND. Both artists will receive airplay on KRXP throughout AUGUST.

KRXP PD SHAWN ROCK said, "It was a three week contest with artists from all over COLORADO submitting their songs for consideration. All genres were accepted and we were blown away by how many talented artists we have here in COLORADO. Voting was all this week on our website and bands/artists campaigned on their socials. The top two with the most votes will get rotation on RXP through the rest of the month. Due to the popularity of the competition RXP will host another round in SEPTEMBER!"

