Virtual Festival

Stars from multiple music genres have signed on to participate in a virtual music festival to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, which has organized the effort. Set for THURSDAY, AUGUST 13th beginning at 5p (ET), the six hour livestream, called “Music Gives: Together #forSTJUDE,” will feature six “stages,” as well as culinary content featuring well-known chefs instructing viewers how to prepare festival foods.

Among the artists set to perform from the worlds of Country, Pop, R&B, Latin, Indie, Gospel and more are: TIM MCGRAW, KEITH URBAN, CECE WINANS, JASON MRAZ, LUIS FONSI, BRETT ELDREDGE, BRAD PAISLEY, DARIUS RUCKER, FOR KING & COUNTRY, KIRK FRANKLIN, JN SECADA, MERCYME, ALABAMA, LADY A, JOHNNYSWIM, SEAL, SKILLET, THIRD EYE BLIND and many others.

“Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals,” said RICHARD C. SHADYAC, JR., Pres./CEO of ALSAC, ST. JUDE’S fundraising and awareness organization. “During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of ST. JUDE are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world.”

Viewers can tune in on ST. JUDE’s FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK pages, with additional announcements on TWITTER. Limited edition festival merchandise is also available to purchase here. Find more info on the festival here.

« see more Net News