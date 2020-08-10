Speakers Announced

RADIODAYS EUROPE has released the lineup of speakers for its online Podcast Day on OCTOBER 26th.

Speaking at the virtual event will be SPOTIFY Partner Mgr./Producer ALEXANDRA ADEY; "EAT HUSTLE" co-hosts/co-creators EARLONNE WOODS and NIGEL POOR; RADIOTOPIA Exec. Prod. JULIE SHAPIRO and PACIFIC CONTENT VP/Co-Founder STEVE PRATT.

The in-person version of Podcast Day, scheduled for the same day was cancelled and rescheduled for next year; the online version will offer sessions on two virtual stages, a Main Stage and Festival Stage. Early-bird pricing of €30 is available through AUGUST 15th. Find out more and register here.

