SImon Cowell (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

SYCO ENTERTAINMENT Founder and “America’s Got Talent” judge SIMON COWELL broke his back in a motorized bike accident at his home in MALIBU and underwent successful surgery.

“SIMON had a fall from his bike on SATURDAY (8/8) afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in MALIBU with his family,” a spokesperson told VARIETY following the fall. “He hurt his back and was taken to a hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

According to VARIETY, "The surgery lasted five hours and took place overnight on SATURDAY. A source told PEOPLE that a metal rod was inserted into his back. “The injuries are bad but he’s also been told he was lucky."

