On The Move

According to PAGE SIX, there is a mutually agreed upon change in venues for the 2020 MTV VMAs set to happen on SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th over COVID-19 safety concerns.

The plug got pulled on the plan at the 11th hour FRIDAY (8/7) after both MTV and BARCLAYS mutually decided not to have the event inside BROOKLYN’s BARCLAYS CENTER arena over safety concerns. The show will go on, however, at various outdoor locations around the city.

Reps for BARCLAYS CENTER and MTV confirmed in a joint statement on FRIDAY (8/7): “The 2020 VMAs will be held on SUNDAY, AUG. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of NEW YORK with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.

“The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to BARCLAYS CENTER in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

MTV announced on THURSDAY (8/6) that actress; singer; television personality KEKE PALMER will host the show, and also revealed that BTS would perform for the first time. DOJA CAT and J BALVIN are also among the live performers.

