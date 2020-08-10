JDub

When ALPHA MEDIA announced that its furloughed employees would not be returning, (NET NEWS 8/4), WDJX/LOUIVILLE PD JOE "JDUB" DOBBINS was among those who were affected by the COVID-19 economic cutbacks.

JOE is looking for his next programming opportunity. Also check out JDUB's videos of his sideline hustle, JDUB'S FOOD TOUR. Click here and here.

Find JDUB at (330) 573-0000 or JoeDobbins56@gmail.com.

