UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS has posted financial results for the second quarter ended JUNE 30th.

“This quarter’s ratings momentum, illustrated by the UNIVISION NETWORK as the #1 Network regardless of language among Adults 18-34 in primetime for a record ten consecutive weeks and our Spanish-language viewing share at twice that of our closest Spanish-language competitor, demonstrate that UNIVISION is the #1 destination for Hispanics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our digital platforms similarly saw record high traffic, beating the same competitor by 41%. This momentum which was driven by our strong news and entertainment content underscores our commitment to our community and our partners,” said CEO VINCE SADUSKY.

Revenue decreased 24% to $531.0 million from $701.7 million.

Loss (income) from continuing operations was a loss of $27.3 million compared to income of $92.0 million.

Adjusted OIBDA3 decreased 9% to $242.8 million from $265.7 million.

Year to date, the Company has reduced net indebtedness by $122.7 million.

