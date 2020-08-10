Transfer Of Control

WILLIAM A. RECK is selling his 86% of SKYCOUNTRY BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country WPTL-A-W269DK/CANTON, NC, to partners TERRYLL J. EVANS and KENNETH B. EVANS for $103,356 ($102,820.65 in a promissory note). The EVANSES will each go from 7% to 50% ownership.

In other filings with the FCC, FIFTH ESTATE BROADCASTING, LLC is donating Triple A-Variety WHAN-A-W275BQ (THE MATER 102.9)/ASHLAND, VA to STU-COMM, INC.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA DULUTH LICENSE, LLC has applied tor an STA to operate KLDJ/DULUTH, MN with reduced power due to a failed transmitter tube.

Filing for Silent STAs were MINISTERIO RADIAL CRISTIANO DE SEBRING, INC. (WVDV-LP/SEBRING, FL, interference to the security system at an auto dealer); SUN MOUNTAIN, INC. (KHDN-A/HARDIN, MT, awaiting equipment upgrades and modifications); KATHERINE PYEATT (KFON/GROVETON, TX, storm damage to transmitter); and KASKASKIA BROADCASTING, INC. (W299CP/SULLIVAN, IL, tower lease expired, moving to primary AM station's tower).

ONDA CULTURAL DEL SUR INC. has requested an extension its Silent STA for WJED-LP/GUANICA, PR (earthquakes causing instability in the station's area).

CALVARY CHAPEL OF RUSSELL has closed on the sale of noncommercial Religion WGIP/TIDIOUTE, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $10,000 plus the outstanding balance owed by the buyer on a promissory note from the seller.

And DWELLING PLACE CHURCH, INC. has closed on the donation of low power FM WZNO-LP/CLEVELAND, TN to FOUNDATION HOUSE MINISTRIES.

