ROC NATION and LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY have engaged in a collaboration to form THE ROC NATION SCHOOL OF MUSIC, SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT, enrolling students at LIU BROOKLYN beginning FALL 2021.

THE ROC NATION SCHOOL OF MUSIC, SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT will prepare students, "for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts."

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. CLINE, is a true investment in our community and young people in BROOKLYN, in NEW YORK CITY and beyond,” said ROC NATION CEO DESIREE PEREZ. “We’re excited that THE ROC NATION SCHOOL OF MUSIC, SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

