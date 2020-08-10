Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS posts to the company blog, "The prognostications about the future of radio continue to run the gamut, perhaps intensified during this stressful COVID summer. Radio broadcasters continue to report their earnings, and in this environment, -20% is considered a pretty damn good performance. In the meantime, like so many other industries, there are questions revolving around the shape radio will be in when a vaccine is finally developed, tested, and distributed.

"Some of the changes wrought by COVID that would seem to be predictable -- are perhaps permanent. Work from home is one of them. It will most definitely have an impact on many businesses, including commercial real estate. Similarly, e-commerce which has only strengthened during the pandemic will no doubt affect the way we shop, and once again malls and stores will be challenged to stay open and prosperous.

"But what will become of radio? In what condition will COVID leave the industry -- both in terms of listening levels, digital usage, and of course, appeal among advertisers, locally and nationally."

