-
ABC Audio Offers Labor Day Specials
August 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ABC AUDIO is offering affiliates three three-hour specials for LABOR DAY weekend.
The specials include one for Country stations, an edition of ABC AUDIO's "FRONT & CENTER SPOTLIGHT," “LUKE BRYAN: BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE,” with BRYAN taking listeners through each song on his new album; plus a Rock special, “LABOR DAY ROCK SALUTE: FRONTLINE EDITION -- FROM SPEAKEASY,” hosted by MATT WOLFE; and a News special, "HOW AMERICA WORKS NOW," hosted by AARON KATERSKY and looking at changes to AMERICA's working habits and situations in the pandemic.
-