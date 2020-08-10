Specials

ABC AUDIO is offering affiliates three three-hour specials for LABOR DAY weekend.

The specials include one for Country stations, an edition of ABC AUDIO's "FRONT & CENTER SPOTLIGHT," “LUKE BRYAN: BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE,” with BRYAN taking listeners through each song on his new album; plus a Rock special, “LABOR DAY ROCK SALUTE: FRONTLINE EDITION -- FROM SPEAKEASY,” hosted by MATT WOLFE; and a News special, "HOW AMERICA WORKS NOW," hosted by AARON KATERSKY and looking at changes to AMERICA's working habits and situations in the pandemic.

