CADENCE13 is launching a new political podcast hosted by three former OBAMA administration officials.

"POD IS A WOMAN" is hosted by former WHITE HOUSE Deputy Director of Hispanic Media ALEJANDRA CAMPOVERDI, former WHITE HOUSE Director of Press Advance DARIENNE PAGE, and former WHITE HOUSE Director of Veterans Outreach JOHANNA MASKA and will post weekly beginning TODAY (8/10) with Dr. JILL BIDEN as the initial guest..

“Throughout our years working in the WHITE HOUSE for President OBAMA, we saw just what was possible when people of all backgrounds come together under a common mission of equality and opportunity. We also experienced firsthand the leadership role women played in getting the job done. This moment will be no different,” the hosts said in a press release joint quote. “At this pivotal time for our country, we're thrilled to partner with CADENCE13 to create space for honest, unapologetic, and representative conversations that will cut through the political noise and bring the focus back to the issues that really matter.”

“CAMPOVERDI, PAGE and MASKA’s powerful and diverse voices couldn’t be more important to bring to the larger political conversation as we enter the home stretch to the 2020 presidential election and look ahead to the next four years,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “With their singular WHITE HOUSE and campaign experiences, they will inform and engage listeners with wit, wisdom, and candor, and we are thrilled to partner with them for this one-of-a-kind show.”

