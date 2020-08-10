55th ACM AWARDS

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has revealed an upcoming special version of WILLIE NELSON's “On The Road Again," set to release THURSDAY, AUGUST 13th via WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE. "On The Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition),” will feature NELSON and all of the 55th ACM AWARDS New Female and New Male Artist nominees, including INGRID ANDRESS, GABBY BARRETT, JORDAN DAVIS, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, RILEY GREEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, CODY JOHNSON, TENILLE TOWNES and MORGAN WALLEN. Proceeds from the single will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

“The ACADEMY is honored to work with WILLIE NELSON and all 10 ACM AWARDS New Artist Nominees to create a new contemporary version of the classic ‘On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)’ that is so poignant for our current times,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “This is a powerful way to showcase so many of our newer and fast-rising artists alongside one of our genre’s most legendary artists and iconic songs of all time. It feels very appropriate that this event will raise much needed funds for our Country music industry members in financial crisis through our ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. A huge thank you to the artists, [producers] ROSS COPPERMAN and JIMMY ROBBINS, as well as our friends at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE for donating their time to this important project.”

