Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS has released its top 10 advertisers on national radio for the week of AUGUST 3rd-9th, with PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE moving up from second last week to the top spot, despite airing over 8,000 fewer spots this week. Another insurer, GEICO, moved into second place, while iHEARTRADIO's flood of podcast promos for "FORGOTTEN: WOMEN OF JUÁREZ" dropped to third place with over 27,000 fewer spots this week. A possible indicator of soft business is that iHEARTRADIO promos, which occupied three of the top 10 slots last week, now take five of the top 10 positions.

The top 10 this week:

PROGRESSIVE (last week #2; 46853 instances) GEICO (#4; 44901) FORGOTTEN WOMEN OF JUÁREZ (iHEARTRADIO podcast) (#1; 13399) THE PIKETON MASSACRE (iHEARTRADIO podcast) (--; 46897) THE DAILY ZEITGEIST (iHEARTRADIO podcast)(#5; 41924) BABBEL (#3; 40801) THE HOME DEPOT (#33; 38199) iHEARTRADIO (#6; 36851) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#14; 36671) CRICKET (#7; 34983)

« see more Net News