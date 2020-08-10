Fifth Special

ENTERCOM Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES will air the fifth installment of its series of specials on social change, "JUSTICE NOW! -- COMMUNITIES 2 UNITY,” WEDNESDAY (8/12) at 6p (PT).

The show. also streaming at RADIO.COM, will feature the candidates for LOS ANGELES District Attorney, incumbent D.A. JACKIE LACEY and challenger and former SAN FRANCISCO D.A. GEORGE CASCÓN, discussing the American legal system in the wake of GEORGE FLOYD's killing by a MINNEAPOLIS police officer.

« see more Net News