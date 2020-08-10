Consent Decree

FREEDOM BROADCASTING, licensee of Adult Standards KFFB (TIMELESS 106.1)/FAIRFIELD BAY, AR, has reached a Consent Decree with the FCC resolving public file violations involving failure to upload political ad requests to the file.

As in other recent cases involving political file violations, FREEDOM has agreed to adhere to a detailed compliance plan but is not being fined for the infractions.

