New In Albany

PAMAL (ADIRONDACK) BROADCASTING Hot AC WKBE (107.1 THE POINT)/ALBANY, NY has flipped to Classic Country as BIG COUNTRY 107.1. PAMAL/ALBANY OM JON REILLY is the PD of BIG COUNTRY 107.1.

PAMAL (ADIRONDACK) BROADCASTING GM TOM JACOBSEN commented, "We are proud to bring these great Country memories to the Capital region and North country on a great signal, and we expect listeners to really love our new station – BIG COUNTRY 107.1, Country’s Biggest Legends!"

CMA Award winner KEVIN RICHARDS is doing mornings, JACOBSEN is doing middays as "JAKE THOMAS" and another CMA winner, SEAN MCMASTER, is doing afternoons for BIG COUNTRY 107.1. You can check out the station at bigcountry107.1.com.

« see more Net News