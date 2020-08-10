WARM & Fuzzy With Cat Thomas & Shellie Hart

Not letting some precipitation dampen any spirits or expectations, HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE welcomed hundreds of their listeners who drove through the COAL CREEK YMCA to get their WARM VIRTUAL BEAR HUG this past SATURDAY (8/8).

The station figured that folks could use a hug these days and what better way to make it happen, as car after car stopped by to receive clean, sealed teddy bears from the WARM 106.9 TEDDY BEAR PATROL.

The event was such a success that they've scheduled a second one for this SATURDAY (8/15), with morning host SETH set to emcee.

« see more Net News