Drew Parker

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has renewed its publishing deal with singer-songwriter DREW PARKER, who originally signed with the company in 2017. PARKER has penned hits including LUKE COMBS’ “1, 2 Many” and JAKE OWEN’s “Homemade,” and has an opening spot on COMBS' “What You See Is What You Get” tour in 2021 when touring picks up again.

"DREW is an incredible songwriter and even better person," said RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Founder LYNN OLIVER-KLINE. "I feel so lucky to have met him early on and find such success so quickly. We are just getting started, cheers to many more years together!"

“Writing and creating Country music is the best job in the world. When you get to do it with folks that are like family it makes it that much better," said PARKER. "Writing at RIVER HOUSE is like writing at home. From ZEBB [LUSTER] giving me my first couch to sleep on in town five years ago, to LYNN hearing me play a writers round three years ago and believing in me, the RIVER HOUSE team has always supported my dreams. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my RIVER HOUSE family.”

