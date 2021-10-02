Firewater Music Festival

Country/Southern Rock group WHISKEY MYERS has postponed its OCTOBER outdoor lifestyle event, FIREWATER MUSIC FESTIVAL, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural event is now scheduled to take place THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th through SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2nd, 2021 in KANSAS CITY, with the majority of this year's booked artists remaining on the lineup.

"We were counting down the summer days to the inaugural FIREWATER FESTIVAL, a weekend packed with memories, rocking under the crisp OCTOBER moonlight and camping beneath billions of stars," the group said in a letter to fans. "However, as we continue to face uncertainties, we will not take a risk with the safety of the people who matter the most to us; our families and our fans. With broken hearts and sad souls, we must announce FIREWATER 2020 will be postponed."

