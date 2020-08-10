Virtual Fun

TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE’s annual LIVE ON THE GREEN LABOR DAY WEEKEND Festival is going to have to go virtual this year because of the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dubbed LIVE ON MY GREEN FM MUSIC FESTIVAL from THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th, fans of the station and the festival can tune into LIGHTNING 100 or stream online at LiveOnTheGreen.com to hear pre-taped live festival performances from this gathering and others, including exclusive never before heard content and interviews with artists including AMOS LEE, BLACK PUMAS, BRUCE HORNSBY, DAWES, DEVON GILFILLIAN, JACK JOHNSON & FRIENDS, JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, LARKIN POE, LIZA ANNE, MARCUS KING, MOON TAXI, MY MORNING JACKET, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, WOOD BROTHERS and many more.

Further, LIGHTING 100 continues with its local-band competition known as MUSIC CITY MAYHEM, which is the springboard for the station to discover and support local musical acts. Thirty-two local bands/artists are battling it out on-air and online to determine the MAYHEM champions.

The winning band wins a spot at LIVE ON THE GREEN MUSIC FESTIVAL 2021 and will have their song in LIGHTNING 100’s regular rotation for a whole month. They also receive an extensive artist development and promotion package.

« see more Net News