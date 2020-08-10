Cody Alan

AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9)/SANTA ROSA, CA has added "CMT After MidNite" with CODY ALAN to the station’s nightly lineup, replacing the former "BLAIR GARNER Show." The program will air on the station MONDAYS through SUNDAYS from midnight to 5a (PT), effective TODAY (8/10).

“CODY creates unique, multiplatform content that really resonates with Country fans," said AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming and Operations JIM MURPHY. "We couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the FROGGY family.”

“We’re excited to welcome CODY back to FROGGY 92.9,” said KFGY PD DAN WEIR. “He is on the pulse of the NASHVILLE scene, and we are pumped to bring that insight here to SONOMA COUNTY.”

“Our show is excited to be a part of the FROGGY 92.9 lineup!” said ALAN. “We already feel like part of the FROGGY family. I can’t wait to get to SONOMA for a visit to wine country.”

