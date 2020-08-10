Joe Litvag

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced the addition of executive JOE LITVAG as President of Live Events. In this newly created position, LITVAG, a veteran of 25 years in the live events industry, will oversee the operation of DWP festivals and concerts and will lead DWP’s growth into venue management, booking, national touring, event services and more.

DWP CEO DANNY HAYES said, “Getting JOE on our team is a move we have wanted to make for a long, long time. JOE’s experience and leadership will be essential to our success as DWP continues to invest in new opportunities."

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join my great friends at DWP,” added LITVAG. “This team has built an incredible business, and it’s poised for explosive growth going forward. I’m excited to be a part of it!”

LITVAG started his career at CONTEMPORARY PRODUCTIONS in ST. LOUIS, MO and grew into executive positions at SFX ENTERTAINMENT and CLEAR CHANNEL ENTERTAINMENT. He also spent over 15 years as a senior executive at AEG PRESENTS and most recently a short stint as President of Live Entertainment at BLACKBIRD PRESENTS.

« see more Net News