New Deals In Korea

ART19's expansion in SOUTH KOREA is continuing with ART19 KOREA striking exclusive podcast technology and ad sales deals with MUNHWA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (MBC), TRAFFIC BROADCASTING SYSTEM (TBS), THE KOREA HERALD, and COLLABASIA. ART19 has existing partnerships in the country with SBS, KBS, CBS, and CHOSUN ILBO.

“With so many companies competing in the media realm, we are happy to have found a strong collaborator in ART19,” said MBC Audio Strategy Producer HEEGU KANG. “ART19’s digital ad tech and data solutions will enable us to engage with new audiences on various podcast platforms outside of traditional live radio frequencies, and we will use profits from the partnership to produce even better quality content. I truly believe that our strategic partnership will enrich the audio market’s future.”

“We are very excited to leverage ART19’s podcast offerings and monetization to provide better services to our global audiences,” said THE KOREA HERALD Managing Editor Mr. SHIN YONG-BAE. “We’ve been providing a unique mix of English news and education content through our podcasts. Our partnership with ART19 will not only upgrade the quality and availability of our current shows, but also pave the way for us to produce more audience-specific podcasts in the near future.”

“Our strategic business collaboration with ART19 will support our YOUTUBE creators as they enter the podcast market,” said COLLABASIA CEO EUGENE CHOI. “All of our offices are now working with talent to produce exciting new podcast series. We are looking forward to reaching new audiences through the rapidly growing medium.”

“Our position means that we have a great deal of responsibility,” said ART19 KOREA CEO HANSOO KIM. “We have an opportunity to define a standard of excellence that makes podcasting an essential medium not only for listeners in SOUTH KOREA, but also for advertisers. We intend to work closely with all of our partners to achieve this.”

