Paul Miraldi -- Promoted, Moving To Nashville

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA VP/Editorial Operations PAUL MIRALDI has been promoted to EVP/Digital Content Strategy.

In making the announcement, iHEARTMEDIA Networks Group President DARREN DAVIS said, "During PAUL’s time overseeing the National Editorial, Social & Photo Team, our Monthly Digital Audience has enjoyed record growth, hitting a new all-time high last month. Under his direction, the iHEART DAILY newsletter program has grown from four to eight daily mailings, most recently with the launch of the CORONAVIRUS UPDATE, which has become our most successful newsletter. In PAUL’s time leading the national social media team, the iHEARTRADIO social media accounts have seen tremendous growth in followers and engagement while also winning our first WEBBY AWARD for Best Social Media At An Event, which recognized our record-breaking social strategy for the 2019 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS.

"In his newly expanded role, PAUL will relocate to NASHVILLE to oversee our new Digital Content Hub, which will improve the efficiency and quality of our digital and social content across all of our local markets, as well as increase digital audience and social engagement. PAUL will continue to lead the National Editorial/Social/Photo Team while launching the Digital Content Hub."

Send congrats to PAUL here.

