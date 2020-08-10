New COO

LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC. (LIBSYN) has added COO stripes to Pres. LAURIE SIMS' title and has appointed board member BRADLEY TIRPAK as Chairman as part of an ongoing strategic and operational review.

SIMS' expanded duties were announced with the results of the review, which concluded that the company should pursue "organic growth opportunities that will enhance shareholder value," with merchant bank WEST ARROW retained as a strategic advisor on possible acquisitions. LIBSYN last week named RICHARD HEYSE as CFO (NET NEWS 8/3) and is presently searching for a new CEO to replace CHRIS SPENCER, who announced his departure last week as well (NET NEWS 8/5).

