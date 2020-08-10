Ballou

RITA BALLOU has been named the new host of FISHNET SYNDICATION's "THE RED DIRT FLIRT," a weekly show.

BALLOU joins the radio show, available on an all-barter basis, while still filling afternoons with co-host ERIC RAINES on GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN, TX. BALLOU also appears on COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER BOB COLE's KOKE morning show and manages social media and digital for the station.

« back to Net News