Rita Ballou Named Host Of 'Red Dirt Flirt'
August 10, 2020
RITA BALLOU has been named the new host of FISHNET SYNDICATION's "THE RED DIRT FLIRT," a weekly show.
BALLOU joins the radio show, available on an all-barter basis, while still filling afternoons with co-host ERIC RAINES on GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN, TX. BALLOU also appears on COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMER BOB COLE's KOKE morning show and manages social media and digital for the station.
