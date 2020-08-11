New

CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS division is launching a new ten-episode true crime podcast TODAY (8/11), the story of a woman who grew up in the Witness Protection Program and discovered her family's dark, violent past after almost 40 years.

"RELATIVE UNKNOWN" follows JACKEE TAYLOR as she finds out about her relative, a killer turned informant, and delves into his past to make sense of her present and future. The show is being produced with RUMUR INC. and written, produced, and edited by C13ORIGINALS EVP/Production ZAK LEVITT.

“Similar to how we approached the critically acclaimed series ROOT OF EVIL, telling a compelling story like this directly from the family brings such a unique and powerful point of view,” said Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Our team has done a tremendous job telling this story.”



“JACKEE’s story is mind-blowing,” said LEVITT. “Her courage to tell her story has inspired all of us, and we’re honored to help JACKEE finally bring it to light.”



“People in the Witness Protection Program rarely go public, and never has there been a character as compelling as JACKEE,” said RUMUR INC. Exec. Prod. DAVID BEILINSON. “This series exposes audiences to the secretive and dangerous world that quietly exists around all of us.”

