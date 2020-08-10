GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOO/TULSA, OK morning co-host BROOKS WILLIAMS will not renew his contract with the station when it expires in early 2021 in order to pursue a career in real estate. WILLIAMS joined the station in APRIL 2020 as midday host (NET NEWS 4/8) and quickly moved to mornings (NET NEWS 4/19) with co-host AMBER GLAZE.

"We’re sad that BROOKS will be leaving us, but we're excited for him as he starts this new chapter in his life," said GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Director of Radio Operations and Programming STEVE HUNTER.

WILLIAMS' last day has not yet been announced, but HUNTER is readying to post the position soon and get the interview process underway for WILLIAMS' successor. Interested applicants should keep an eye out for the posting on the station's website here, or reach out via email to HUNTER here and PD DENA FLETCHER here.

