LIve Concerts

LIVE NATION CANADA and EMBRACE are launching "LIVE FROM INSIDE," a livestream series broadcast from inside two iconic CANADIAN venues – THE COMMODORE BALLROOM in VANCOUVER and THE VELVET UNDERGROUND in TORONTO to benefit CANADIAN artists during this unprecedented time for live music.

The series kicks off on THURSDAY, AUGUST 20th from THE COMMODORE BALLROOM with VANCOUVER's FIVE ALARM FUNK followed by two performances from PEACH PIT on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th, FRAZEY FORD on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, and more to be announced.

Each venue will offer an exclusive, intimate glimpse that most fans have never seen of their favourite venue while also supporting local musicians. Fans will be able to register for access and stream the live performances in high definition from the comfort of their homes or on the go. The performances will include the full concert production elements from sound to lighting.

LIVE FROM INSIDE will feature a local charity selected by each artist that will receive a proceed of ticket sales. FIVE ALARM FUNK have announced their livestream will be benefit BLACK LIVES MATTER VANCOUVER, PEACH PIT will support the DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE WOMEN’S CENTRE, and FRAZEY FORD will support RAVEN TRUST.

Tickets for each livestream are on sale at www.livefrominside.ca.

« see more Net News