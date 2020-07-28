Online Series

Another online forum from the NAB SHOW will look at issues facing the media and entertainment industries in the pandemic. "Collectively Speaking" will kick off on SEPTEMBER 2nd with a forum on production challenges in the pandemic, “Collectively Speaking: Production During a Pandemic,” featuring USC Entertainment Technology Center's ERIK WEAVER discussing the use of advanced technology to re-open television and film sets and implement virtual sets. The series will include both pre-recorded and live material in each session, with audience questions and breakout sessions.

“Collectively Speaking will provide our global community new opportunities to collaborate, explore and learn about trends and innovations as they develop,” said NAB EVP/Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN. “We look forward to the conversations that emerge and are committed to making the series an immersive and educational experience for all participants.”

Registration for the initial seminar is now open at connect.nabshow.com.

