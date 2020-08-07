Foo Fighters Will Rock Again In 2021

Several FOO FIGHTERS 2020 VAN TOUR dates which had previously been rescheduled, have been cancelled altogether.

The band's INSTAGRAM page posted, "FOO FIGHTERS have cancelled the VAN TOUR 2020. All shows listed below will be automatically refunded...we look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so."

The FOO FIGHTERS posted the following cancelled dates:

