Mansfield (l), Bennington (r)

NASHVILLE-based artist management firm THE AMG has added BROOKE MANSFIELD and MEAGAN BENNINGTON to its marketing team.

MANSFIELD most recently worked for CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP as a digital strategist, and joins THE AMG team as Senior Digital Marketing Manager. BENNINGTON joins the AMG team as Marketing Manager from NESTE LIVE!, where she assisted with festival marketing, talent buying, social media and creating influencer campaigns.

"We are thrilled to welcome these women to our team," said THE AMG GM KRISTY REEVES. "The marketing experience BROOKE and MEAGAN bring with them is just one more way we aim to provide our roster with the best service possible."

Contact MANSFIELD here and BENNINGTON here.

« see more Net News