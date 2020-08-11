Debuts Today

YEA NETWORKS has launched a new podcast with medium ALLISON DUBOIS. "THE DEAD LIFE" is hosted by the medium whose aid to the MARICOPA COUNTY (AZ) District Attorney's office in crime-solving inspired the TV series "MEDIUM." The show will post TUESDAYS at 8a (ET) starting TODAY (8/11) with syndicated "JOHNJAY AND RICH" co-host RICH BERRA as the first guest.

“I wanted to start my podcast so I could reach more people and open people’s minds to life after death; helping listeners to tap into their own abilities,” said DUBOIS. “My show will focus on teaching listeners everything I know about the dead, interviewing people who have insight into the afterlife and our own soul’s journey.”

YEA NETWORKS Pres. SHAWN NUNN said, “We are so excited to welcome ALLISON DUBOIS to the YEA NETWORKS family. ALLISON’s journey is quite unique, being an internationally known medium, and we are excited to bring her voice to a more intimate setting.”

