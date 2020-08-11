Mr. Master Milestone

MR. MASTER's AUTOMATION IMPORT MANAGER (AIM), one of the industry's leading providers of workflow optimization software, marks the processing and providing compliance for 1 million network spots per week nationwide, making it the largest accountability partner in radio and AIM as the leading work-from-home traffic and production software solution. MR. MASTER has recently completed new AIM agreements with NAUHOFF COMMUNICATIONS and FOREVER COMMUNICATIONS, as well as AIM renewal contracts with leading radio chains ENTERCOM, ALPHA MEDIA, FOREVER MEDIA and SUMMITMEDIA.

This string of new and returning markets comes on the heels of MR. MASTER’s AIM expanding its partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA for all of its 424 local stations and 87 markets.

Commented MR. MASTER President STU JACOBS, “We are very proud that AIM has become such a widely accepted, and useful tool that helps networks, stations and advertisers to quickly get the accurate information they need, whether they are working in an office or working remotely. One million national network spots a week – 52 million spots a year – is a huge milestone for our company, and we couldn’t have done it without our first-class team and the amazing clients who trust us with their accountability.”

« see more Net News